Generally speaking, I’m totally over team Twitter accounts getting in kayfabe fights. But not in this case.

Tuesday is the 13th anniversary of a game neither Red Sox or Yankees fans will ever forget—Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS. Trailing 3–0 in the series, Boston forced extra innings when Dave Roberts stole second to get in scoring position and tied the game on a Bill Mueller single. The Sox went on to win in 12 innings on a David Ortiz homer.

With no new games to post about, the Red Sox Twitter account brought up that game on Tuesday, practically teeing up the Yankees for a rebuttal.

Ah, work day for us. Game time is 5:08pm, if you're not busy. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 17, 2017

🙄 — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 17, 2017

Come on, that was such an easy set-up for the Yankees’ response. Even Grady Little would have pulled the social media manager before they hit send.