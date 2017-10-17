The Yankees Made a Legitimately Funny Joke at the Red Sox’ Expense

Good one, guys. 

By Dan Gartland
October 17, 2017

Generally speaking, I’m totally over team Twitter accounts getting in kayfabe fights. But not in this case. 

Tuesday is the 13th anniversary of a game neither Red Sox or Yankees fans will ever forget—Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS. Trailing 3–0 in the series, Boston forced extra innings when Dave Roberts stole second to get in scoring position and tied the game on a Bill Mueller single. The Sox went on to win in 12 innings on a David Ortiz homer. 

With no new games to post about, the Red Sox Twitter account brought up that game on Tuesday, practically teeing up the Yankees for a rebuttal. 

Come on, that was such an easy set-up for the Yankees’ response. Even Grady Little would have pulled the social media manager before they hit send. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters