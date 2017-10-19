See How Justin Turner's Look Has Changed Over The Years

This GIF covers the evolution of Justin Turner's epic look Watch the hair on Justin Turner's face and head grow and grow and grow

By Jimmy Traina
October 19, 2017

No MLB player has a more bold look than Justin Turner.

The Dodgers third baseman, who has blossomed into one of the game's best players, has grown out his fiery orange hair on the top of his head and on his face. There's flow all over the place. When Turner started his career with the Orioles in 2009, he sported a buzz cut. He kept his hair short during his first couple of seasons with the Mets before letting it grow out.  With L.A., he's let it all go and you can see how it's all changed over time.

Courtesy Betonline.ag
The amazing thing about the GIF is that the final picture of Turner is from spring training of this season. His hair and beard are actually much longer.
Getty Images
Clearly, Turner's fiancée loves the look and that's all that matters.

No regrets from my #Bachelorette 💋🤷🏼‍♀️🖋

A post shared by Kourtney Elizabeth (@court_with_a_k) on

