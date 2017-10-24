Here’s How to Buy That 2014 Astros Sports Illustrated Cover Everyone Is Talking About

Back in 2014 we crowned the Astros 2017 World Series champs. Now everyone wants to buy the cover. 

By Dan Gartland
October 24, 2017

We make a lot of predictions here at SI. A lot of them aren’t good—anybody remember this one?—but people are suddenly very interested in one that’s starting to look very nice. 

Back in 2014, SI ran a cover crowning the Houston Astros the 2017 World Series champions. Let’s ignore the cover we had in 2016 saying, wait, actually this is the year Houston wins. Let’s also ignore the 2017 MLB preview issue, in which we predicted 91 wins for the Astros this year a first-round exit to the Red Sox. Forget all that. It’s 2017 and the Astros are in the World Series with a chance to make Ben Reiter’s 2014 cover story look omniscient.

The Astros’ run to the World Series has created quite a market for copies of that 2014 cover. Here’s one, in less than perfect condition, selling for $200 on eBay—without a frame! What a scam. Did you know you can buy any previous cover straight from SI? An unframed 2014 Astros cover is $19.95 and a framed copy costs $79.95. Just don’t try to return it if they lose to the Dodgers. 

