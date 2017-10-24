Have the Houston Astros Ever Won the World Series?

The Houston Astros have been in MLB since 1962, but have they ever won the World Series?

By Khadrice Rollins
October 24, 2017

The Houston Astros did not win a World Series in their first 55 years as an MLB franchise.

In season 56, the Astros are playing in only their second World Series since their debut in 1962.

In 2004, Houston fell a game short of making it to the World Series, and then in 2005, the team made its first appearance in the Fall Classic. The Astros were swept by the Chicago White Sox in that series.

This year, the Astros racked up 101 wins, which was the second most in franchise history and just the second time the team eclipsed 100 wins in its history.

Houston travels to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in the World Series starting Tuesday.

