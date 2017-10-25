Watch: George Springer Gives Astros Late Lead in World Series Game 2

The Astros were down 3-2 in the ninth inning, when Marwin Gonzalez stepped up to face Kenley Jansen.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 25, 2017

With the Astros trailing 3-2 in the top of the ninth inning and Kenley Jansen looking to complete a six-out save, Marwin Gonzalez stepped to the plate with a chance to tie the game.

The Houston leftfielder was hitting .150 in the postseason entering Wednesday's Game 2, and Jansen was perfect in his previous 12 postseason save opportunities, but none of that mattered as Gonzalez led off the inning with a game-tying home run.

This was the first game-tying homer in the ninth inning or later for a road team in the World Series since 1975.

The Dodgers are 98-0 this season when leading after eight innings.

The game went to the 10th, and then that's when it got wild.

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa led off the inning with back-to-back home runs off Josh Fields to put Houston up 5-3.

The Dodgers would tie the game in the bottom half of the inning and send it to the 11th thanks to a Yasiel Puig solo home run and an Enrique Hernandez RBI single.

After Cameron Maybin led off the 11th with a single, George Springer put Houston back on top with a two-run homer.

Houston won the game 7-6 and the series is tied 1-1 heading to Houston. Game 3 is Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

 

