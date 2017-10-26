Report: Some Nationals Players Upset By Dusty Baker Dimissal

The Dusty Baker dismissal has left some Nationals players puzzled.

By Chris Chavez
October 26, 2017

Several Washington Nationals players are upset about the team's decision to part ways with manager Dusty Baker after they were eliminated in the National League Division Series by the Chicago Cubs, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Players are reportedly "unhappy at the continuing upheaval and uncertainty around the team, and the perception that creates."

It was the second consecutive season in which the Nationals' season ended in five games in the first round of the playoffs. Baker went 192–132 as the Nationals manager and won two straight division titles for the first time in franchise history.

Baker told USA Today that he was taken by surprise by the team's decision to let him go. He said, "I really thought this was my best year. We won at least 95 games each year and won the division back-to back years but they said they wanted to go a different direction. It's hard to understand."

Baker has spent 22 years managing in the majors and has a career 1,863–1,636 record. 

On Thursday morning, the New York Yankees fired manager Joe Girardi after 10 years at the helm. Girardi led the Yankees to within one win of making the World Series but the team decided to move in a different direction. Girardi's name has floated around as a possible option now for the Nationals. He was on the list of candidates for the Nationals' job after the 2006 season but he decided to take the year off and wait for the Yankees job to open up.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters