Carlos Correa punctuated his dramatic home run in the top of the 10th inning Tuesday with a bat flip befitting the occasion, and even Yasiel Puig had to tip his cap.

Jose Altuve led off the inning with a home run and Correa followed up with a blast of his own to extend the Houston lead to two.

Puig answered immediately with a homer to lead off the bottom of the inning that he celebrated by gently laying his bat on the ground.

So Puig didn’t exactly flip the bat. pic.twitter.com/4uiurkzfQX — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) October 26, 2017

It seemed at first blush like a rebuke of Correa’s big celebration, but speaking after the game Puig couldn’t have been more complimentary.

“I loved it,” Puig said. “It was a little bit higher than the bat flips I normally do. He was happy and that’s the way you should play in the World Series. Not everybody gets in a place like this. It’s good that he plays like that and it’s good that Latino players are able to contribute that way. He wasn’t batting too well, he was only getting a few hits and when he hit the home run, it was a moment for him to be happy. I’m glad he was able to celebrate that way.”