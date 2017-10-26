Dallas Keuchel: 'Obviously, the Balls are Juiced'

Dallas Keuchel after World Series Game 2 Home Run Derby: "Obviously, the balls are juiced."

By Scooby Axson
October 26, 2017

Last night's Game 2 of the World Series turned into a virtual home run derby, leading to speculation that has run rampant all season: that the baseballs are somehow juiced.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros combined for eight home runs in Houston's 7–6 11th inning triumph which tied the best–of–seven series at one game apiece.

The Astros themselves hit three homers in extra innings.

“Obviously, the balls are juiced," said Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, via USA Today. “I think they’re juiced 100%. But it is what it is. I’m just glad we came out on top."

Keuchel, who lost Game One of the Sseries, says average guys are now hitting the ball out for park.

"There are really powerful guys in this league," Keuchel said, “and they’re going to get theirs. But where you can tell a difference is the mid-range guy who’s hitting 20-plus home runs now.

“That doesn’t happen. That’s not supposed to happen."

This season, there were 6,105 homers, breaking the all-time record. Houston hit 238 of those, only second to the New York Yankees and Los Angeles hit 221 homers.

"That’s what Major League Baseball wants," Keuchel said. “They want that exciting two home-run lead, and then they (the Dodgers) come back and hit another home run, and everybody’s still watching. That’s what they want. That’s what they’re getting."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters