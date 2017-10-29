The Phillies are likely to name Gabe Kapler their next manager as early as Monday, or at the conclusion of the World Series, Jon Heyman and Robert Murray of FanRag Sports report.

Kapler is currently the Dodgers director of player development after missing out on becoming their manager to Dave Roberts a couple years ago. He was also the coach for Team Israel in the 2012 World Baseball Classic.

Kapler, 42, played 12 seasons in MLB with the Tigers, Rangers, Rockies, Red Sox, Brewers and Rays before retiring in 2010.

In addition to Kapler, the Phillies were rumored to be interested in the Red Sox last manager John Farrell and Phillies Triple-A manager Dusty Wathan.