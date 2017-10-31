Someone Has $8 Million On the Dodgers to Win Game 6

A bettor in Vegas apparently placed $8 million on the Dodgers to win Game 6 of the World Series. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 31, 2017

Sports betting is becoming more mainstream; your friends, people you work with, everyone's betting nowadays. 

Not everyone is betting like this high roller in Las Vegas. 

According to RJ Bell, who is an odds provider for the Associated Press, a big-time bettor in Vegas has bet on the winning team in each of the five games of the World Series. He has bet (reinvested) his winnings on the next game each time, which has netted him a cool $8 million so far. Any normal person would set aside at least a few million at that point.

But that's just not the name of the gambling game. The man, who is reportedly under 30 years old and Eastern European, is letting it all ride. He has a total of $8 million on the Dodgers to win Game 6, and stands to win more than $6 million if the Dodgers pull out the win (L.A. closed at around -126). 

Surprisingly, this guy apparently isn't a regular at the Vegas sports books. Bell tweeted that the only betting history he has on the Strip is a few huge bets on UFC. How'd he do in those? You already know the answer...

If you don't have a rooting interest in this series, maybe this absolute legend will sway you toward the Dodgers. 

