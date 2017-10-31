Watch: Dodgers Take 2-1 Lead in Sixth Inning Of Game 6

The Dodgers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 2-1 lead in Game 6. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 31, 2017

Through five innings, the Dodgers looked like they might not score a run off Justin Verlander all night. In the bottom of the sixth, however, the Dodgers finally got to Verlander. 

The inning started with a lead-off single from Austin Barnes. Then Chase Utley, who came into the game on a double switch, was hit on the leg by a pitch that had already bounced. That set up L.A. with runners on first and second with nobody out, by far the Dodgers' best opportunity of the night. 

Chris Taylor delivered by fighting off an inside pitch  with an RBI double to right field. 

Corey Seager then crushed a ball to right field but got under it just a bit too much. Still, the ball went all the way to the warning track and Utley scored easily. 

Verlander then battled back. He got Justin Turner to pop out to first and struck out Cody Bellinger to limit the damage to two runs. 

