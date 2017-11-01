Report: Tony La Russa Joining Red Sox in Front Office Role

Tony La Russa has another job after leaving the Diamondbacks. 

By Dan Gartland
November 01, 2017

Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is joining the Red Sox, Chad Jennings and Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald report.

Boston will announce the La Russa hire on Thursday, according to the report, though it isn’t clear exactly what his role will be. It will be in the front office, though, and not as the bench coach under new manager Alex Cora, the Herald reports.

The Red Sox’ front office is led by Dave Dombrowski, who was an assistant GM for the White Sox while La Russa was Chicago’s manager. 

La Russa, 73, spent the past four seasons with the Diamondbacks but was demoted when the team ousted general manager Dave Stewart. He stayed on for one season working under new GM Mike Hazen but decided this fall that he’d had enough and left Arizona in what was called a mutual parting of ways.

La Russa made it clear after leaving the Diamondbacks that he wasn’t done working in baseball. 

“I’m not gonna sit home,” he told the Arizona Republic. “I’m gonna do something.”

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters