Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is joining the Red Sox, Chad Jennings and Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald report.

Boston will announce the La Russa hire on Thursday, according to the report, though it isn’t clear exactly what his role will be. It will be in the front office, though, and not as the bench coach under new manager Alex Cora, the Herald reports.

The Red Sox’ front office is led by Dave Dombrowski, who was an assistant GM for the White Sox while La Russa was Chicago’s manager.

La Russa, 73, spent the past four seasons with the Diamondbacks but was demoted when the team ousted general manager Dave Stewart. He stayed on for one season working under new GM Mike Hazen but decided this fall that he’d had enough and left Arizona in what was called a mutual parting of ways.

La Russa made it clear after leaving the Diamondbacks that he wasn’t done working in baseball.

“I’m not gonna sit home,” he told the Arizona Republic. “I’m gonna do something.”