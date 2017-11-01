The Astros won Game 7 of the World Series 5-1 over the Dodgers and captured the first championship in franchise history.

In a series that was filled with close games and memorable moments, Game 7 didn't have quite the same flair, but still had plenty of big plays and highlights to enjoy.

The Astros got on the board early thanks to a Cody Bellinger error that allowed George Springer to score.

Later in the first inning, Yuli Gurriel faced Yu Darvish for the first time since he made a racist gesture after hitting a home run of Darvish in Game 3 of the series. Gurriel tipped his helmet toward Darvish as a sign of respect.

In the second inning, George Springer extended the Astros lead and chased Darvish out the game with a two-out homer.

In the sixth inning, the Dodgers threatened after getting two on with just one out, and this Andre Either RBI single.

The final out of the series came when Corey Seager grounded out to Jose Altuve.

Charlie Morton earned the win by throwing four shutout innings to close out the game.