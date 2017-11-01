Watch: Yuli Gurriel Tips His Hat to Yu Darvish During Game 7 of World Series

Yuli Gurriel acknowledged Yu Darvish before his first at-bat of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 01, 2017

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel tipped his helmet to Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish in the first inning of Wednesday's World Series Game 7.

This was the first at-bat between the two since Gurriel hit a home run off Darvish in Game 3 of the series and then made a racist gesture in the dugout.

Gurriel was showered with boos from the Dodger Stadium crowd as he acknowledged Darvish.

In Gurriel's first plate appearance in Los Angeles since he made the gesture, he was booed by the crowd, and Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill purposely stepped off the mound to allow the crowd to boo even more.

Gurriel flied out to Yasiel Puig in the at-bat to end the inning. The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first to start Game 7.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters