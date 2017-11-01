Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel tipped his helmet to Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish in the first inning of Wednesday's World Series Game 7.

This was the first at-bat between the two since Gurriel hit a home run off Darvish in Game 3 of the series and then made a racist gesture in the dugout.

Gurriel was showered with boos from the Dodger Stadium crowd as he acknowledged Darvish.

In Gurriel's first plate appearance in Los Angeles since he made the gesture, he was booed by the crowd, and Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill purposely stepped off the mound to allow the crowd to boo even more.

Gurriel flied out to Yasiel Puig in the at-bat to end the inning. The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first to start Game 7.