MLB Players Congratulate Astros on Winning a Wild World Series

A bunch of players who didn’t win the World Series had lots of love for the Astros. 

By Khadrice Rollins
November 02, 2017

The baseball world was ready to celebrate with the Astros when they captured their first World Series title in franchise history Wednesday.

The Astros defeated the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the series to win the championship.

Center fielder George Springer was named the World Series MVP after hitting five home runs and getting seven RBIs while hitting .379 during the series. He hit a home run in the last four games of the series.

Charlie Morton picked up the win in the last game of the series after pitching four-shutout innings to finish the game.

