The baseball world was ready to celebrate with the Astros when they captured their first World Series title in franchise history Wednesday.

The Astros defeated the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the series to win the championship.

Center fielder George Springer was named the World Series MVP after hitting five home runs and getting seven RBIs while hitting .379 during the series. He hit a home run in the last four games of the series.

Charlie Morton picked up the win in the last game of the series after pitching four-shutout innings to finish the game.

Congrats to both team. Best World Series i’ve seen in a long time! Well deserved @astros — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) November 2, 2017

Congratulations to the Astros! After what the city of Houston has been through, they deserve this... — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) November 2, 2017

Congrats Stros! Way to Earn History! — Corey Knebel (@coreyknebel29) November 2, 2017

A series filled with Cy Young’s, MVP’s, etc and Charlie Morton might have had the best stuff. — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) November 2, 2017

Congrats to the World Champion Astros! Well deserved very fun to watch! — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) November 2, 2017

Altuve is a great player and a great representative of baseball for Houston. — C.J. Wilson (@str8edgeracer) November 2, 2017

For someone who has earned several honors over his career, we know this one is special. Congrats @JustinVerlander. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 2, 2017

But seriously congrats to the Astros. I loved looking up at the AL scoreboard this year and saying "weird, the astros are winning again" — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) November 2, 2017

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @carlosbeltran15 @ac13alex 2 guys that have had a big influence in my career #elcaballo #theU — Jon Jay 2Js (@jonjayU) November 2, 2017

Congrats to @carlosbeltran15 and the Astros... what a World Series! #OneDroughtInTexasLeft — Jake Diekman (@JakeDiekman) November 2, 2017

We battled. We persevered. We never gave up. We did it for the most deserving fans in the world.

We’re #HoustonStrong & World Series CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/wtnXy1DUqY — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) November 2, 2017

What sports can do for a city #HoustonStrong they won it for you! It's always about the fans, now and forever!! Congrats @astros respect 🙏🏻 — Daniel Robertson (@DanielRob99) November 2, 2017

Fantastic World Series! Congrats to the Houston Astros for a great season. Well deserved! — Johnny Giavotella (@GiavotelLA504) November 2, 2017