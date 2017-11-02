Carlos Beltran got to celebrate the first World Series title of his career Wednesday when the Astros won their first title in franchise history.

The Astros need 56 seasons to get their first title while Beltran needed 20 years in MLB before he could call himself a champion.

He first appeared for the Kansas City Royals in 1998, but only played in 14 games during that season. In 1999 he won the AL Rookie of the Year by hitting .293 with 22 home runs and 108 RBIs.

He stayed in Kansas City until 2004, when he was traded to the Astros during the season, and played 90 games in Houston. The next season, he went to the Mets, and he stayed with them until 2011 when he was traded to the Giants.

Beltran then spent two years with the Cardinals starting in 2012, before joining the Yankees for the 2014 season. In 2016, he went from the Yankees to the Rangers, and then he signed with the Astros for 2017.

In total, Beltran played with seven teams over the 20 years and for his career he's tallied 2,725 hits, 435 home runs and 1,587 RBIs.

After the game, Beltran said that if he is either going to play one more season, or retire from baseball.