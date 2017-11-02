How Expensive Is 2014 Sports Illustrated Cover Predicting Astros Would Win 2017 World Series?

You can buy the Sports Illustrated predicting the Astros would win the 2017 World Series on eBay.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 02, 2017

Back in 2014, SI ran a cover crowning the Houston Astros the 2017 World Series champions. Let’s ignore the cover we had in 2016 saying, wait, actually this is the year Houston wins. Let’s also ignore the 2017 MLB preview issue, in which we predicted 91 wins for the Astros this year a first-round exit to the Red Sox. Forget all that. It’s 2017 and the Astros won the World Series and made Ben Reiter’s 2014 cover story look omniscient.

Well if you want that issue, it can be purchased on eBay. However, it is going for much more than a year long subscription of SI.

The issue is being sold for as much as $355 and multiple other sellers are also offering the magazine for at least $100, with prices only rising.

The issue can still be purchased through Sports Illustrated for $19.95 and a framed version is available for $79.95.

