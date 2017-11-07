Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash Off Florida's Gulf Coast

Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images

Roy Halladay has died after his plane crashed off Florida's gulf coast on Tuesday afternoon.

By Chris Chavez
November 07, 2017

Former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay has died after his plane crashed off Florida's gulf coast in Pasco County on Tuesday afternoon, the Pasco Sheriff's Office announced. He was 40 years old. 

The United States Coast Guard, the Pasco Fire Department and the Pasco Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene after a call came in after noon. The sheriff's office could not confirm the flight path or if there was one.

The tail number of the ICON A5 light sports aircraft matched the number belonging to the former Blue Jays and Phillies ace.

Halladay pitched 16 years in the majors from 1998 to 2013. He won two Cy Young Awards and finished his career with a 203–105 record and 3.38 ERA in 416 career games. He pitched 67 complete games and 20 shutouts.

In 2013, he signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Blue Jays, where he played the first 12 years of his career. He was a six-time All-Star with Toronto. Halladay was traded to the Phillies before the 2010 season. He threw a perfect game against the Marlins in the regular season and then tossed the second post-season no-hitter in major league history in the first postseason appearance of his career. He never pitched in the World Series but posted a postseason ERA of 2.35 in five playoff starts.

Halladay often posted on social media about being an avid pilot. He started flying after he retired from baseball.

Halladay is eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2019. 

Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two children. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters