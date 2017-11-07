MLB Players Mourn the Sudden Death of Cy Young Winner Roy Halladay

Getty Images

Roy Halladay, a two-time Cy Young winner, was killed in a plane crash off Florida’s Gulf coast. 

By Dan Gartland
November 07, 2017

Roy Halladay’s sudden death Tuesday in a plane crash off the coast of Florida was a punch in the gut for the MLB community. 

Halladay, just 40 years old, was an avid pilot but never lost the sense of wonder that came with soaring through the skies. He was the only passenger in the plane when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon. 

His dominance stretched for more than a decade, inspiring countless young baseball players to follow in his footsteps. Many of those players are now in the major leagues and Halladay’s passing hit them especially hard. 

Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two sons, Ryan and Braden. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters