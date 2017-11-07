Roy Halladay’s sudden death Tuesday in a plane crash off the coast of Florida was a punch in the gut for the MLB community.

Halladay, just 40 years old, was an avid pilot but never lost the sense of wonder that came with soaring through the skies. He was the only passenger in the plane when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

His dominance stretched for more than a decade, inspiring countless young baseball players to follow in his footsteps. Many of those players are now in the major leagues and Halladay’s passing hit them especially hard.

Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay .great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed ! — Roy Oswalt (@royoswalt44net) November 7, 2017

Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy. — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) November 7, 2017

Gone too soon my friend!!! Blessed to have shared the field with you as a teammate, competitor, friend and more importantly a brother. Praying for Brandy, Ryan and Brayden🙏🏽 — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) November 7, 2017

By far the fiercest teammates I have ever been around with a heart of CHAMPION...sad we never got to win one together but will never forget this great night!!! Blessed to have been on the field to witness...Miss ya Brother https://t.co/W7t9CI14i0 — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) November 7, 2017

I can’t believe it. So many times we competed against each other and even while competing, I wanted to see you! My condolences to his family https://t.co/q5VGqQvoDu — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) November 7, 2017

I’m stunned to silence over the news of Roy Halladay. My thoughts and heart are with Brandy and the boys. Rest In Peace my friend. — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) November 7, 2017

Oh my god man. Day ruined. Wow. Prayers with the entire Halladay family. This is awful! https://t.co/nrS2INJ231 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) November 7, 2017

Absolutely devastated to hear of the death of Roy Halladay. Just sick. One of my favorite pitchers to ever watch. Prayers for his family... — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) November 7, 2017

I wanted to be Roy Halladay. I’m heartbroken, rest easy Doc. — dan haren (@ithrow88) November 7, 2017

I only own like 5 signed jerseys, and I was so scared to ask him. He wrote that he liked watching ME pitch. What an honor pic.twitter.com/ufj4G8u5DD — dan haren (@ithrow88) November 7, 2017

Sad day for baseball. Roy Halladay was one of my favorite pitchers to watch growing up. Baseball lost a legend today. Prayers up to his family. — Rookie Davis (@rookdavis24) November 7, 2017

Remember the impact being a kid dreaming of the big leagues, and reading an article about Roy Halladay's work ethic and attention to detail. — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon19) November 7, 2017

The first cutter I ever saw was out of the hands of Roy Halladay. One of the best to do it. My condolences to his family.Lord be with them — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) November 7, 2017

We were together in this journey as Canadian Baseball Hall of Famers, now you are gone. RIP Roy Halladay pic.twitter.com/x5Vv0r8djx — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) November 7, 2017

One of the best to ever do it. I had a front row seat to watch his greatness. RIP Doc. 🙏🏾 to Brandy and the kids. — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) November 7, 2017

So sad to hear about the tragic news about Roy Holladay. He was a pitcher I wanted to be just like early on in my career. Thoughts and prayers to his family. Gone too soon. — Josh Smoker (@Josh_Smoker) November 7, 2017

This hurts. — Jake Diekman (@JakeDiekman) November 7, 2017

Doc is the definition of hard work. NO ONE out worked him. No one prepared more. As a young player you just watched him and wanted to strive to be him but you couldn’t. Watching him pitch was like watching an artist paint. Greatest competitor, he was his own closer. #RIPDoc — Jake Diekman (@JakeDiekman) November 7, 2017

Heartbroken over Roy H. He was the not only the standard of excellence in the game of baseball but in life! Will miss u my friend.. — Jake Peavy (@JakePeavy_22) November 7, 2017

My thoughts are w/ Roy's family, friends and teammates. Tragedies like this are very very hard to deal with. RIP Doc — Tom Koehler (@TKREFRESH22) November 7, 2017

Wow! Can't believe the news on Roy Halladay. One of my favorite guys to watch pitch! The baseball Gods got a good one! RIP Doc — Brady Rodgers (@Rodg_20) November 7, 2017

I’ll never forget how cool I️ felt on the night of my debut when Doc gave me shit while eating dinner postgame.. I️ decided to try and join in on conversation and he kindly reminded to that I️ had “2 ears and 1 mouth.” Felt like one of the boys right then and there in the show — Cody Asche (@cody_smasche) November 7, 2017

Devastating. One of my favorite teammates ever. The blueprint for what a competitor looks like.

RIP Roy Halladay. Heartbroken for his family — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) November 7, 2017

So sad gone before your time Doc. Thoughts and prayers RIP 🙏 https://t.co/oDTehcnPJK — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) November 7, 2017

So sad to hear about Roy Halliday. He helped me a ton as a kid growing up in Colorado. Such a huge loss to the baseball family. #RIPRoy — David Aardsma (@TheDA53) November 7, 2017

In complete shock right now. Thoughts and prayers to the entire Halladay. My heart goes out to you. A great competitor, even better person. — RyanDempster (@Dempster46) November 7, 2017

Being a kid from Colorado, this man was my hero growing up!! Was a pleasure to watch pitch. Can't believe this happened https://t.co/F3yRacz5fx — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) November 7, 2017

RIP Doc Halladay. It was an honor & a pleasure to share a baseball field with you. Fierce competitor, a true ace on the mound. #heavyheart — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) November 7, 2017

RIP...Roy Halladay one of the greatest teammates I have had the privilege the play with. Our prayers are with his wife and 2 boys!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kevin Millar (@KMillar15) November 7, 2017

RIP Roy Halladay, the greatest example of a true competitor and a true gentleman. May God Bless him and his family — Huston Street (@HustonStreet) November 7, 2017

Shocked and saddened... gone way too soon. One of the best ever. #RIPDoc — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 7, 2017

Roy Halladay was your favorite player's favorite player. A true ace and a wonderful person. Heartbroken for those who knew him best. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) November 7, 2017

Very sad to hear about this. Good man, great pitcher and competitor. My condolences to his family 🙏🏽 https://t.co/pLvgq8OrtC — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) November 7, 2017

Statement from the Blue Jays organization on the tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/Ih8D0RQE9p — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2017

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two sons, Ryan and Braden.