In what will pass as shocking news if you didn't watch any baseball this season, Cody Bellinger is your National League Rookie of the Year. Such can be expected when you hit 39 home runs and post a .267/.352/.581 line as a 22-year-old and also help your team win its division and its first pennant since 1989 as part of a terrific World Series run. Fun fact: It took Cody just 43 games to pass his dad Clay in career home runs. In your face, dad!

Given that Bellinger is just 22 years old and that the Dodgers are a factory of success, expect to see a whole lot more of him and his whip-like swing over the next decade or so. But before we look ahead to 2018 and all the rest of those seasons, let's look back on Bellinger's 2017 campaign, when he came out of the minors as a fully-formed dinger god and clubbed some real good homers (and also hit for the cycle, because why not).

Bellinger's first career home run (and his second, from the same game):

Bellinger takes Andrew Miller (!) deep:

Bellinger homers twice in the first two innings against the Mets:

Bellinger goes deep for the 10th time in 10 games (please note Kiké Hernandez's reaction):

Bellinger clobbers a 446-foot homer in the Home Run Derby:

Bellinger hits for the cycle against the Marlins:

Bellinger breaks the Dodgers' franchise record for single-season homers by a rookie:

Bellinger does it all in NLDS Game 3 against the Diamondbacks:

Bellinger's game-winning double in Game 4 of the World Series:

Kudos on the big year, Cody. It should be fun to see what next year holds.