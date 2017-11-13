No surprise here: The American League and National League Rookie of the Year Awards went to sluggers Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger.

Both players were unanimous choices, landing on the top of all 30 ballots.

Only three previous times have both leagues’ Rookie of the Year been awarded unanimously: Benito Santiago and Mark McGwire in 1987, Mike Piazza and Tim Salmon in 1993 and Scott Rolen and Nomar Garciaparra in 1997.

Judge, 25, is also a finalist for the AL MVP (which will be announced Thursday) after leading the AL in home runs with 52. He also had the most runs scored (128) and walks drawn (127) in the AL, while striking out a major-league high 208 times. The 52 homers broke Mark McGwire’s 1987 mark (49) for dingers by a rookie.

Unlike Judge, Bellinger didn’t start the season in the majors. But once he was called up on April 25, Bellinger proved to be one of the best hitters in the NL. He hit .267 with 39 homers, 97 RBIs and .933 OPS.

In a fun coincidence, Judge and Bellinger squared off in the Home Run Derby in July, with Judge eliminating Bellinger in the semi-finals en route to becoming the first rookie to ever win the competition.

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini were the other finalists in the AL. Bellinger beat out Pirates first baseman Josh Bell and Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong.