Quickly
- Of course the Astros hold the top spot in our offseason power rankings, but where do the rest of the teams fall?
Another baseball season has come and gone, and a first-time champion has been crowned. But for both the triumphant Astros and all 29 other teams, questions abound.
What lessons will each team learn from 2017? What are each team’s needs for the future? Who are the early favorites to win it all in 2018?
We’ll answer all of that, and more, in this special edition of The 30—The Aftermath.
Rankings based on reverse order of standings for non-playoff teams, then length of postseason run for playoff teams.
30. Detroit Tigers
It was bound to happen. Build a team around aging stars, throw ungodly sums of cash at big-name players in a frantic effort to win it all before the team’s determined and elderly owner runs out of time, and eventually your team will go from star-studded excitement to a retirement community full of despair.
The first step to fixing a problem is acknowledging that it exists. Tigers General Manager Al Avila traded his most marketable commodity to Houston two minutes before the August 31 waiver deadline, landing some intriguing young talent in return even as Justin Verlander found his vintage form and led the Astros to glory. Expect Ian Kinsler to be next up on the block, with Miguel Cabrera untradable unless he discovers the fountain of youth and the Tigers pick up a huge chunk of his onerous contract.
29. San Francisco Giants
You’ll notice two common themes at and near the bottom of this list. First, you’ll find teams in full rebuild mode, former contenders who stripped away parts and are now gearing up for what they hope will be major rebounds in the years to come. The second group of teams consists of former contenders who got really old, and now must deal with painful reckonings as they chart their future.
No team offers a clearer example of that latter predicament than the Giants. They ran out the oldest collection of position players in the National League this year, and it showed. Thirty-four-year-old Hunter Pence collapsed to a .260/.315/.385 showing. Thirty-year-old Brandon Crawford slipped to .253/.305/.403. Brandon Belt capped his 20s by missing 58 games due to injuries. And left field was a complete black hole. The top levels of the farm system sorely lack high-upside talent, meaning the Giants might need to spend heavily on 30-something free agents. That’s a move that could help short term, but make the team’s downfall even uglier, and its turnaround efforts that much tougher.
28. Philadelphia Phillies
If any team should feel emboldened by the Astros’ success, it’s the Phillies. Like Houston, Philly enjoyed bursts of playoff glory last decade, only to buckle under the weight of heightened expectations and an old and bloated roster. Like Houston, Philly cleared out its old braintrust and ushered in a new era of analytically-based player evaluation and roster building. The question then becomes whether or not the Phillies can one day storm back from the cellar as convincingly as the Astros have.
The team’s impressive scouting and player development efforts could make that dream a reality. Twenty-four-year-old slugger Rhys Hoskins was an absolute terror in his first exposure to the Show. Twenty-four-year-old top outfield prospect Nick Williams is also here to stay. Twenty-two-year-old J.P. Crawford should be the team’s Opening Day shortstop, and 23-year-old second baseman Scott Kingery could join him before long. Robust efforts on the international market have yielded a passel of Latin American pitching prospects with upside, led by 19-year-old right-hander Sixto Sanchez. By the start of next decade, these Phillies might look a lot like the Howard-Utley-Rollins crew that started its ascent in the early-to-mid aughts.
27. Chicago White Sox
No team has been more aggressive in the past year in changing its path. The Sox looked like they might be on the verge of contention as recently as 2015, only to fall short in those efforts due to a shortfall of talent. Rather than wallow in mediocrity, GM Rick Hahn identified the problem, and blew everything up.
Chris Sale, Adam Eaton, Jose Quintana, Todd Frazier, Melky Cabrera, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, and Anthony Swarzak are all gone. Jose Abreu should soon follow. And the future will be entrusted to a new, young group of South Siders, led by Yoan Moncada, the consensus 2017 best prospect in baseball who held his own (.231/.338/.412) as a 22-year-old getting his first extended run of big league playing time this year.
26. Cincinnati Reds
Joey Votto has been the best hitter in the National League for nearly a decade, only to have those efforts mostly squandered by weak supporting casts. If he keeps posting MVP-caliber numbers, the next six seasons guaranteed at $25 million a pop will look like a spectacular bargain, even as he hits his 40th birthday at deal’s end. The Reds have shown no interest in trading their franchise player; you have to wonder how long that’ll last, given the annual scarcity of elite bats on the open market, and Cincinnati’s pressing need for young talent.
That talent dearth looks especially stark on the pitching side. Would-be top pitching prospects like Robert Stephenson and Cody Reed have thus far failed to make a dent at the major league level. The team’s surprise breakout star this year was Luis Castillo, the 24-year-old right-hander who fires a high-90s fastball that generates lots of whiffs and groundballs, and helped him net a stellar 98 strikeouts and a 3.12 ERA in 89 ⅓ innings in 2017. Even if Castillo translates those results into a full season’s worth of work, he’ll still need rotation running mates for the Reds to get off the mat. Top 2017 draft pick Hunter Greene is a rare talent who’s also probably three to five years away from making an impact at the highest level. After Greene, you’ve got intriguing mid-rotation-type prospects like right-hander Tyler Mahle, but not necessarily a stable of future aces, coming up through the system.
25. New York Mets
I mean...it can’t possibly get any worse than 2017, right? Right?!?!?
Even if Matt Harvey’s truly cooked, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, and Zach Wheeler could bounce back after last season’s plague of injuries blew up the rotation. After that, you build the offense around Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto, give Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo, and Dom Smith every chance to play and develop, and see what happens. With the Yankees on the rise and the Mets window that looked wide open just two years ago now likely slammed shut, the tabloids likely won’t be kind to Queens’ finest for the foreseeable future.
24. San Diego Padres
Of the 17 Padres position players who saw the most playing time in 2017, 16 of them were 29 or younger, and 14 were 27 or younger. That’s exactly the kind of toss-spaghetti-against-the-wall approach you have to take when you’re a perpetually rebuilding franchise with five playoff berths in 39 seasons of existence, and none since 2006.
Of course, simply flooding the zone with young players doesn’t guarantee anything. Wil Myers is the nominal franchise player given his six-year contract, but he’d be a sixth or seventh banana on most of 2017’s loaded playoff teams. Toolsy 23-year-old outfielder Manuel Margot has lots of time to develop, after settling into an everyday major league role for the first time in 2017, following his acquisition from Boston two years earlier. Like a lot of bottoming-out teams, the Padres have a nearly bottomless list of pitching needs. Talented right-hander Cal Quantrill is the best in-house bet to become a top starter within the next three years, though his first cup of coffee at Double-A late last season garnered mixed reviews.
23. Atlanta Braves
Every year, talent evaluators for each of the 30 teams retreat to their separate conference calls to dissect the international talent market, then figure out the best ways to skirt a set of rules more codified than they once were, but still subject to dodging and manipulation. The Braves just got the worst of it this time around, with an MLB investigation resulting in the ouster of General Manager John Coppolella last month.
Former Blue Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos is the new head man in Atlanta, and he’s got some promising pieces at his disposal, thanks to the efforts of Coppolella and his scouting and player development staff. Dansby Swanson stumbled in his first long look at big league playing time, but he and 20-year-old second baseman Ozzie Albies could be a fun double-play pairing for years to come. Ender Inciarte’s the Gold Glove-caliber center fielder heisted from the Diamondbacks in the same deal that netted Swanson. And Freddie Freeman’s the franchise player, a beast of a hitter who the Braves hope doesn’t get Votto’d due to lack of support.
The development of young arms like Sean Newcomb, Luiz Gohara, Mike Soroka, and others will tell us a lot. Most exciting of all, Ronald Acuna is a five-tool terror with massive potential who’ll hopefully draw fans to Cobb County’s traffic-infested, parking-and-public-transit-deprived, taxpayer-funded boondoggle of a new park.
22. Oakland A’s
The A’s may have been the first team to jump on the flyball-heavy approach to lineup building, getting a jump on the home-run revolution that’s since become an epidemic in baseball. That approach worked like a charm from 2012 through 2014, when Oakland enjoyed a mini-version of its Moneyball heyday via three straight playoff berths.
Following three straight last-place finishes, that bash-and-mash approach might be the A’s best bet to get back to the winner’s circle. Matt Olson obliterated AL pitching in his truncated rookie season, smashing 24 home runs and slugging .651 in 59 games. Fellow rookie Matt Chapman combined extra-base pop with a slick glove at third base, and could be another building block. And that’s not even mentioning Khris Davis, whose 43 bombs ranked him second among all AL hitters, but whose advancing age (he turns 30 next month) makes him a likely trade candidate for an organization that’s long been hyper-aggressive about selling high on veterans and constantly striving to get younger.
21. Baltimore Orioles
The O’s have replaced the Giants as the archetype for #EvenYear superstition, alternating playoff berths in 2012, 2014, and 2016 with progressively uglier letdowns during the seasons in between. There are multiple reasons to doubt the every-other-year streak continuing, though.
For one thing, Baltimore’s expected win-loss record (determined by runs scored vs. runs allowed) was actually three games worse than the team’s actual 75-87, last-place flop. For another, this is a team that’s light on elite talent outside of Manny Machado (and maaaaybe 2017 breakout Jonathan Schoop), yet still paid at a top-10 level. Chris Davis’ $161 million in particular looks like a major problem after a flaccid .215/.309/.432 showing in his age-31 season; he only has five more years at $23 million a pop left on his albatross of a deal. The bigger problem is that, despite flashes of potential from Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman, the Orioles haven’t developed an elite starting pitcher since Mike Mussina...and don’t seem to know what they have on the rare occasion when a top arm sits in their midst.
20. Pittsburgh Pirates
Prime candidates for a sneaky bounce back in 2018. The Buccos buckled last season, weighed down by everything from a half-season PED suspension (Starling Marte) to medical woes both frightening (Jameson Taillon, testicular cancer) and more conventional (Gregory Polanco, hamstring, ankle, etc.).
Taillon could be the team’s ace as soon as next season, while Tyler Glasnow and other young arms offer additional upside. Marte and Polanco back and at full strength could be worth an extra three or four wins alone, while Josh Bell gets to build on his 26-homer rookie campaign. Andrew McCutchen’s walk-year status lingers as we enter free agency. But whether the Pirates give him another extension, stand pat and see what happens from April to June, or trade him for lots of prospects, there’s enough here to foster some optimism, two straight losing seasons notwithstanding.
19. Toronto Blue Jays
Few brain trusts face a more delicate challenge than Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins in Toronto. On one hand, you’ve got current franchise player Josh Donaldson staring down the barrel of free agency at the end of the 2018 season. On the other, you’ve got future franchise player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tearing up the minors and closing in on his major league debut.
It’s in the vast space between those two that the details get muddled. The Jays made the ALCS two years in a row, only to tumble to an 86-loss season in 2017. Fielding the oldest group of position players in the majors bodes ill for near-term improvement, even as young pups like Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Alford see more playing time, and older hands like Jose Bautista likely take off. Do the Jays try to build on two straight years of leading the AL in attendance, seeking short-term solutions in the hopes of keeping the revenue gravy train rolling? Or do they acknowledge that signing Donaldson well into his 30s might be a bad idea, that the Yankees and Red Sox are better equipped to make playoff runs this year, and that the sooner they make aggressive moves and start something close to a rebuild, the sooner they can field a consistent contender? Tough call.
18. Miami Marlins
The ink is barely dry on the transfer of power to new ownership, and new face of the franchise Derek Jeter has already botched the firings of four franchise icons—in that they never should have been fired in the first place, and Jeter made matters weirder by claiming he might re-hire them.
Lousy optics aside, the big task in front of Jeter and whoever he hires next will be to rebuild the team’s pitching staff. The untimely death of Jose Fernandez, combined with young pitching talent not developing as hoped, and acquisitions like Edinson Volquez and Wei-Yin Chen flopping, has left the Marlins without the kind of front-line arms they’ll need to battle the loaded Nationals and the rest of the NL. Daily headlines about the future of Giancarlo Stanton might be sexier. But whether Stanton stays or goes, the Fish need pitching help...and impact reinforcements from the farm are likely years away from arriving.
17. Texas Rangers
Rangers starters ranked 23rd in park-adjusted, fielding-independent pitching last season, and that was with Yu Darvish on the roster for much of the year. The good news is that Texas has more international-market money to spend than any other team. That, along with the Rangers’ aggressive track record when Darvish became available, make you wonder if Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani might be headed to Arlington this winter.
The addition of Ohtani, along with 30 starts from an effective Cole Hamels, could be enough to propel the Rangers back into contention. That’s because the offense features plenty of upside. Twenty-four-year-old Joey Gallo broke out with 41 homers last season, and could improve if he hones his batting eye. Talented outfielder Nomar Mazara will enter his third major league season at age 23, making him a prime candidate for a breakout. Twenty-five-year-old Delino DeShields Jr. showed solid plate discipline and blazing speed in part-time duty, and could become a viable source of on-base percentage and steals if the Rangers give him the chance to play every day.
16. Seattle Mariners
Jerry Dipoto just made 72 trades in the time it took to write this sentence. One of those was the acquisition of Ryon Healy from the A’s on Wednesday. The 25-year-old first baseman swatted 25 homers and slugged .451, solid numbers for a player in his first full major league season, playing his home games in a pitcher-friendly ballpark. He needs to solve the holes in his game, including a strikeout-to-walk rate of nearly seven-to-one last season, and his lackluster defense. Still, the M’s had a glaring need, and Dipoto moved quickly to fill it.
The question now becomes how Dipoto navigates the rest of the roster. Nelson Cruz, Robinson Cano, and Kyle Seager lead a potent offense, but Cruz is 37 and Cano’s 35, making you wonder how long they can keep hitting at elite levels. Meanwhile, the staff ace (James Paxton) is absurdly talented but also really injury prone, and Felix Hernandez is one of countless pitchers on the roster with back-of-the-rotation skills at this stage of their careers. Throw in the longest current playoff drought for any team, and the clock is ticking on the Mariners, in multiple ways.
15. Tampa Bay Rays
They tried. By acquiring Lucas Duda and other reinforcements last summer, the Rays tried to parlay a hot start into a backdoor playoff berth. Those efforts failed in two days. First, Tampa Bay failed to even break .500 for the year. Second, the Rays’ most impactful trade was one that immediately backfired, and could haunt them for years to come: Flipping former number-one overall pick Tim Beckham to the Orioles for little return, then watching as Beckham started raking right away in Baltimore.
More reinforcements will surely be needed if the Rays hope to vie for a wild-card spot in 2018, with first base and left field looking particularly grim. One (ahem) ray of hope: Even with Alex Cobb likely leaving via free agency, Blake Snell and Jacob Faria offer lots of potential as mid-rotation starters who could harness their talent and take on bigger roles next season.
14. Kansas City Royals
The end of an era has arrived. Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, and Alcides Escobar are all free agents, and it’s tough to imagine more than one of them returning to KC.
This could prove to be a feature, not a bug. Cain is entering his age-32 season, Hosmer wasn’t all that good (and vastly overrated) until his sudden 2017 outburst, Moustakas makes far too many outs at bat and not enough in the field, thus limiting the value of his substantial power, and Escobar was one of the worst hitters in the league last season. The Royals forged their successful run on the backs of younger, far less expensive players in their prime. Letting this foursome leave for greener pastures would allow KC to focus on developing a new crop of potential championship players.
13. Los Angeles Angels
This is the part of our program where we scheme for ways to get the two best hitters of this generation, Joey Votto and Mike Trout, into the World Series. Two monumental talents and future Hall of Famers are being wasted on lousy rosters, and it’s painful to watch.
One way to help would be to get a lot younger. Though the Angels’ franchise player is in his mid-20s, the team still ran out the second-oldest group of position players in the majors this year. Albert Pujols was the worst everyday player in the league by Wins Above Replacement, he’s about to turn 38, and he’s got four years and $114 million left on his nightmare of a contract. The former star’s deal is a reminder of what happens when impetuous, short-sighted owners like Arte Moreno take decisions out of smarter people’s hands.
Meanwhile, the starting rotation is packed with both injury and performance risks. Making matters worse is a thin farm system that has very few high-upside players above Single-A ball. Add it all up, and short of cloning Trout to play every position, you’re looking at a team that (barring multiple genius moves in free agency or on the trade market) will likely remain mediocre for the foreseeable future.
12. St. Louis Cardinals
The beauty of the Cardinals’ perennially productive farm system is that it inspires hope, even when things don’t go as well as hoped at the major league level. So it was in 2017, with outfielder Tommy Pham enjoying a huge breakout season, and homegrown right-hander Luke Weaver showing flashes of ace potential.
The Cards will need Weaver, 22-year-old righty Jack Flaherty, and other young arms to step up in 2018, with Mike Leake gone and Lance Lynn likely on his way out. Elite pitching prospect Alex Reyes could also play a major role in a Cardinals rebound, though his first stop once back from Tommy John surgery might be the bullpen. More ambitious moves could also be afoot. The Cardinals have lusted after All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson in a possible blockbuster trade. If they can’t pry the former MVP loose from Toronto, look for always creative and aggressive GM John Mozeliak to turn over a bunch more rocks for a team that might be just one impact acquisition away from a return to the playoffs.
11. Milwaukee Brewers
So close. So agonizingly close. The Brewers missed the playoffs by just a single game in 2017, which would have given them just their third postseason berth in 35 years. Still, this was a pretty great outcome for a team that had lost 94 and 89 games in the previous two seasons, and looked years away from contending, with a major rebuild in full swing.
That surprise result came largely thanks to in-house improvement, and some shrewd shopping. Rotation holdovers Zach Davies, Jimmy Nelson, and Chase Anderson made major improvements and Corey Knebel blossomed into an elite closer in a juiced-ball season that turned other young hurlers into dust. Eric Thames became a colossal bargain (and feared middle-of-the-order masher) after coming over from Korea on a dirt-cheap three-year, $16 million deal. The Crew also heisted Travis Shaw from the Red Sox last winter, landing another big bat to complement Thames and 2015 import Domingo Santana.
There’s more upside here too, with homegrown talents Orlando Arcia and Keon Broxton showing promise before fading late in the season, top prospect Lewis Brinson likely ready to make a permanent jump to the Show next spring, and the lowest payroll in baseball last season leaving plenty of room to spend some bucks for upgrades.
10. Minnesota Twins
We’re in full “where did THAT come from mode?” in this stretch of 2017 underdogs. The Twins were arguably the biggest surprise of the bunch. Start counting the number of teams that went from 103 losses (and the worst record in the majors) to the playoffs in the span of one year. It’s a really short list.
The offense produced multiple surprises, with outfield mates Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton perhaps the most promising of the bunch. Rosario started the season looking like his usual free-swinging self, batting just .268/.294/.366 at the end of April, with three walks in 86 plate appearances. His batting eye improved substantially as the year wore on, and with it came a power outburst: .293/.334/.533 the rest of the way, with 25 homers and a much lower percentages of swings on pitches outside the zone in the season’s final five months.
Meanwhile Buxton is the most tantalizing player in all of baseball. He’s a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder with mind-blowing speed who merely needs to be decent at the plate to be an All-Star. If he replicates the .314/.359/.553 line we saw from July 4 on, he becomes an instant MVP candidate ... and the leader of a team that could book more champagne celebrations in the next few years.
9. Colorado Rockies
I had an NL Manager of the Year ballot this year, and voted for Bud Black to win it. Fellow NL West skipper Torey Lovullo took home the hardware, but Colorado’s 2017 performance shouldn’t be undersold. The Rockies not only made the playoffs for the first time since 2009. They did so on the strength of their pitching, defying the ghosts of Coors Field by finishing seventh in the majors in park-adjusted ERA. Black, the former longtime pitching coach, deftly handled a passel of rookie starters.
Replicating that stingy run prevention will require more work. The team’s top two relievers, Greg Holland and Jake McGee, are free agents who might seek employment in cities that don’t sit a mile above sea level. As for the starting pitching, an optimist would argue that young hands like Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, German Marquez, and Jeff Hoffman will only improve with experience; but a realist might wonder if the Rox can squeeze as much as they did out of their rotation two years in a row. Expect choosy GM Jeff Bridich to go after talented bargain arms again this winter, in an effort to match the effectiveness of Holland and other past low-cost pickups.
8. Arizona Diamondbacks
One of the worst pitching staffs in baseball became one of the best in a span of one year. Zack Godley and his curveball of death engineered a big breakout; Patrick Corbin looked good as he put another year between himself and Tommy John surgery; Robbie Ray added improved command to his spectacular swing-and-miss stuff; Taijuan Walker proved a more-than-capable fifth starter; and Zack Greinke returned to ace form after a disappointing first season in the desert.
Arizona’s biggest hole to fill will be corner outfield, assuming free agent J.D. Martinez finds a new employer. Martinez became one of the best deadline pickups in baseball history in 2017, launching an incredible 29 home runs in just 62 games as a Diamondback. Yasmany Tomas’ terrible on-base percentages and even worse defense make him subpar as a starter for a team with repeat playoff aspirations. Making a play to bring Martinez back, pursuing Lorenzo Cain to fortify the defense and add athleticism, or making a shrewd trade are all viable options to solve the problem.
7. Boston Red Sox
Can David Price make it back as a 230-inning workhorse and co-ace alongside Chris Sale? That might be Boston’s biggest question mark this offseason, one that could inform a lot of what they do. As great as Price was as a post-elbow injury bullpen stopper in the playoffs, the Red Sox didn’t spend $217 million for a left-handed version of, say, Anthony Swarzak. Rick Porcello’s one-year journey from Cy Young winner to back-of-the-rotation punching bag only make Price’s status more pressing. Both could prompt the Sox to go hard after Ohtani, Darvish, or Jake Arrieta.
The right side of the infield looms as the other major question mark. Dustin Pedroia’s likely out until at least the end of May with a serious knee injury. Meanwhile, Mitch Moreland was never an adequate answer at first base. The Sox could’ve had Edwin Encarnacion anchoring their lineup at a reasonable price, but instead took the cheap way out by nabbing Moreland, plus the cost savings and vastly inferior performance, that he offers.
6. Washington Nationals
They’ve done everything they can to win a World Series in the Bryce Harper era, from shooting the moon on a Max Scherzer contract to re-upping Stephen Strasburg for huge bucks, from emptying the farm system to get Adam Eaton to scooping up Daniel Murphy affordably, then watching him go on a later-career rampage.
This is now Harper’s final season before he can test the open market, so expect GM Mike Rizzo to hunt for even more help. The bullpen’s in vastly better shape after the midseason acquisitions of Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, but every postseason reminds us that you can never have enough quality arms if you want to win it all. Add the other half of the battery while you’re at it, as Matt Wieters was one of the worst regular catchers in the league in 2017. Still, we’re talking tweaks more than major surgery. The Nats are overwhelming favorites to three-peat as NL East champs, meaning the true test will again come in October.
5. Cleveland Indians
The winningest team in the American League last season is a good bet to steamroll the competition in 2018 too. Another year of experience for 2017 newcomers Yandy Diaz and Bradley Zimmer could be a boon for an already ultra-deep roster. The best rotation in the junior circuit brings everyone back for another run, and the bullpen should be similarly loaded.
Look for management to seek out depth, and contingency plans. Injuries wreaked havoc on Michael Brantley and Jason Kipnis last season, and the outfield lacks power even when everyone’s healthy. A second straight free agency splurge for a big bat like J.D. Martinez (following the Edwin Encarnacion coup of last winter), might be a stretch. Finding a strong, lower-cost platoon bat like Austin Jackson (who filed for free agency) could still be a great fit.
4. New York Yankees
The Baby Bombers could improve in 2018 by doing little more than standing pat. A full season of health for slugging first baseman Greg Bird, combined with the pending arrival of top prospects Clint Frazier and Gleyber Torres, could supercharge an already dangerous lineup. The bullpen is so loaded after the deadline deal for strike-throwing machines David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, GM Brian Cashman could trade away erratic flamethrower Dellin Betances for more prospects and the Yanks would still look formidable from the sixth inning forward.
Of course, just because New York could hold firm doesn’t mean they will. Ohtani will surely be at the top of the shopping list; if the Yankees don’t land him, they’ll pursue someone else to replace CC Sabathia and fortify a rotation that also should also benefit from a full season of Sonny Gray. It’s a poorly kept secret that the Yanks will open their wallets in earnest after the 2018 season, with Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Josh Donaldson, and maybe even Clayton Kershaw available. Just don’t count on them waiting that long to make a splash.
3. Chicago Cubs
Making it all the way to the NLCS is no mean feat. The Cubs trotting out MLB’s fourth-youngest collection of position players in year three of that run speaks volumes about how bright their future is.
But boy do the Cubs ever need pitching. Arrieta’s a free agent, Jon Lester is no longer a reliable ace, and no high-upside pitching prospects are close to crashing the majors. Tom Verducci’s excellent book The Cubs Way detailed how much team architects Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer dislike spending huge bucks for free-agent pitchers in their 30s, only to watch their skills and health erode in the years that follow. So look for the North Siders to go after less expensive free agents like Alex Cobb, and/or make a clever trade or two to address the middle of the rotation.
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
Winning six straight division titles would be a monumental coup in this, or any other era. But after coming that close to winning it all, the Dodgers will no doubt adopt a World Series or bust mentality to roster building.
The good news is, there’s not much left to be done here. The lineup’s heavy hitters will all be back, with the youth of Corey Seager (23) and Cody Bellinger (22) boding well for continued success. The bullpen will be the winter’s biggest item to address, but that shouldn’t be a source of excessive fear. Yes, Brandon Morrow and Tony Watson were integral parts of the Dodgers’ success both in the regular season and postseason. But both players cost next to nothing to acquire, because relievers are fickle and unpredictable. Scoop up as many quality arms as you can, then see which ones stick. That approach, plus the usual dose of ninth-inning California Love, will hopefully be enough to complement a deep and highly skilled rotation.
1. Houston Astros
'Nuff said.