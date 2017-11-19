Another baseball season has come and gone, and a first-time champion has been crowned. But for both the triumphant Astros and all 29 other teams, questions abound.

What lessons will each team learn from 2017? What are each team’s needs for the future? Who are the early favorites to win it all in 2018?

We’ll answer all of that, and more, in this special edition of The 30—The Aftermath.

Rankings based on reverse order of standings for non-playoff teams, then length of postseason run for playoff teams.