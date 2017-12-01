The Yankees are done interviewing candidates for manager and will pick a new skipper from a pool of six men, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Friday.

Yankees postseason hero and current ESPN analyst Aaron Boone, Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens, Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward, former Indians and Mariners manager Eric Wedge, Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson and the newly retired Carlos Beltran have all interviewed for the job. Beltran was the last candidate to interview, speaking with the team on Wednesday.

Cashman said he consulted with Alex Rodriguez to get his opinion on the sort of candidates the Yankees should look at. Rodriguez did not, despite Jennifer Lopez’s endorsement, appear to be interested in managing the team himself, Cashman said.

Brian Cashman reached out to Alex Rodriguez about the Yankees manager opening. pic.twitter.com/1MI7Lpu8FG — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 1, 2017

Cashman will not interview any of the six candidates for a second time. The next step will be to recommend his pick to team ownership.