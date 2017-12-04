Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Marlins Have Agreements In Place With Giants, Cardinals

The latest news regarding Giancarlo Stanton and the Marlins attempts to trade him.

By Chris Chavez
December 04, 2017

Most eyes around the league remain on the Miami Marlins and a possible trade involving reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

On Sunday evening, it was reported that the Marlins have agreed to the framework of Stanton trades with the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants. Stanton's representatives have met with officials from San Francisco in recent days and could soon sit down with members of the Cardinals organization.

Stanton has a no-trade clause in his contract that he would have to waive before any deal can be approved. He has $295 million remaining on his contract. There have been some rumors that Stanton would approve of a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Stanton is coming off a season in which he hit .281 with 168 hits, 59 home runs and 132 RBIs. He led teh league in home runs, RBI, extra-base hits and slugging percentage. His 59 home runs were the most in the majors since Barry Bonds hit 73 in 2001. The Marlins finished the year with a 77–85 record.

Here are the latest rumors involving Stanton:

• A two- to three-day timeline is a hopeful estimate to try and finalize a deal. (Jon Heyman, Fan Rag Sports)

• The Marlins are optimistic that a deal could be done in two to three days. (Craig Mish, Sirius XM)

• There is no timetable for a deal to be finalized with the Cardinals or Giants. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

This post will be updated with the latest news and rumors regarding Stanton.

