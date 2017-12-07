Former Major League pitcher Anthony Reyes is reportedly on the front lines fighting the California wildfires that have driven more than 110,000 people from their homes, according to Cardinals Magazine.

Reyes was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals from 2005 to 2008 and then pitched two seasons for the Cleveland Indians. Reyes is best known for starting and defeating Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the 2006 World Series, which the Cardinals won. Reyes became an L.A. County firefighter earlier this year. His father, Rick, was also a firefighter.

Firefighters in Los Angeles have been working nonstop to battle the blaze that has intensified due to dry weather and gusts. About 9,000 homes are also without power.

The fire, which has been named the Thomas Fire, was just 5% contained as of Thursday morning. The fire is the size of Denver, Colorado and has spread to about 96,000 acres.