Jack Morris, Alan Trammell Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame By Modern Era Committee

Jack Morris and Alan Trammell both spent the bulk of their careers with the Detroit Tigers.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 10, 2017

Former Tigers Jack Morris and Alan Trammell were both elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the the Modern Era Committee, MLB announced Sunday.

The Modern Era Committee is one of four Hall of Fame Committees based on era of play (Today's Game -1988-Present, Modern Era - 1970-1987, Golden Days - 1950-1969 and Early Baseball - 1871-1949) that has a rotation of when it can elect players, managers, umpires and executives that are no longer eligibles to be voted into the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Morris, who played 18 seasons in MLB, finished his career with a 3.90 ERA and a 254-186 record. He played the first 14 years of his career with the Tigers where he earned four All-Star bids and helped Detroit capture the 1984 World Series. After leaving Detroit, he spent one year in Minnesota where he earned his fifth and final All-Star nomination and won the 1991 World Series MVP, going 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in three starts against the Braves. He ended his career playing two years in Toronto where he won another World Series, and one year in Cleveland.

Trammell spent all 20 years of his MLB career with the Tigers. He was a six-time All-Star and won four Gold Gloves and three Silver Sluggers in addition to being named the 1984 World Series MVP. He had a career slash of .285/.352/.415 with 2,365 hits and 1,003 RBIs. He is currently a special assistant to the Tigers general manager and served as the team's manager from 2003 to 2005.

Results for the BBWA Hall of Fame vote will be released in January.

