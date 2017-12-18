Cole Hamels Donates $10 Million Missouri Mansion to Camp for Special Needs Children

“We felt called to help them in a big way,” Cole Hamels said. 

By Dan Gartland
December 18, 2017

Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, decided this summer that they’d rather live in Texas than in the 10-bedroom, 19-bathroom home they purchased near Branson, Missouri, so they put it on the market for $9.4 million. Then they had a better idea. 

Hamels announced Friday that he is donating the mansion to a camp for kids with chronic illnesses and other special needs. The gift is the largest donation in the history of Camp Barnabas, the charity said. 

The 32,000-square-foot home has 10 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms and six half bathrooms. It sits on over 100 acres of land, all of which will be donated to the camp. The charity hasn’t yet announced how it intends to use the former Hamels property. The camp already has two other locations in the area. 

“There are tons of amazing charities in Southwest Missouri. Out of all of these, Barnabas really pulled on our heartstrings,” Hamels said in a statement. “Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

Hamels has long been the charitable sort, launching his own foundation when he pitched for the Phillies. The foundation also has an office in Springfield, Missouri. 

