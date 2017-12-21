Reports: Yankees Talks With Pirates About Gerrit Cole Cool Off

The Yankees are reportedly working to acquire to Gerrit Cole from the Pirates. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 21, 2017

After discussing a trade for Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole on Thursday night, the Yankees’ pursuit of the Pittsburgh ace has slowed down on Friday, according to multiple reports. 

Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Thursday night that a deal was “a matter of when rather than if.” He added that even if he doesn't end up in New York, Pittsburgh will still be trading him. 

But by Friday morning, multiple reports indicated that Cole wasn’t all that close to becoming a Yankee. Reports of a deal being close “may have been overstated,” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand said.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the Pirates want top prospect Gleyber Torres in exchange. The Yankees are more willing to part with outfield prospect Clint Frazier after Giancarlo Stanton's arrival in New York, however, especially considering the Yankees have holes in the infield that Torres could fill in the near future. New York also has no interest in giving up Justus Sheffield or Estevan Florial, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post

Cole was a 2015 All-Star. He becomes a free agent after the 2019 season. 

Cole was originally drafted by the Yankees as the 28th overall picks in 2008. He opted to attend UCLA before being drafted by the Pirates as the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. 

 

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters