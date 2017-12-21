After discussing a trade for Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole on Thursday night, the Yankees’ pursuit of the Pittsburgh ace has slowed down on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Thursday night that a deal was “a matter of when rather than if.” He added that even if he doesn't end up in New York, Pittsburgh will still be trading him.

But by Friday morning, multiple reports indicated that Cole wasn’t all that close to becoming a Yankee. Reports of a deal being close “may have been overstated,” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand said.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the Pirates want top prospect Gleyber Torres in exchange. The Yankees are more willing to part with outfield prospect Clint Frazier after Giancarlo Stanton's arrival in New York, however, especially considering the Yankees have holes in the infield that Torres could fill in the near future. New York also has no interest in giving up Justus Sheffield or Estevan Florial, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Cole was a 2015 All-Star. He becomes a free agent after the 2019 season.

Cole was originally drafted by the Yankees as the 28th overall picks in 2008. He opted to attend UCLA before being drafted by the Pirates as the No. 1 overall pick in 2011.