Pavin Smith was the Arizona Diamondbacks' first-round pick in the 2017 draft. Smith played three years at Virginia before he was selected seventh overall, and he was given a signing bonus of more than $5 million.

He used part of that money to pay off his family's mortgage, and he revealed what he'd done in an emotional letter on Christmas Day.

Warning: if you're in a situation where crying is not acceptable, you might want to skip the following video.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

This is about as good as it gets.