Watch: D'Backs First-Round Pick Pays Off Family Mortgage for Christmas

What Christmas is all about. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 25, 2017

Pavin Smith was the Arizona Diamondbacks' first-round pick in the 2017 draft. Smith played three years at Virginia before he was selected seventh overall, and he was given a signing bonus of more than $5 million. 

He used part of that money to pay off his family's mortgage, and he revealed what he'd done in an emotional letter on Christmas Day. 

Warning: if you're in a situation where crying is not acceptable, you might want to skip the following video. 

This is about as good as it gets. 

MLB

