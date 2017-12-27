Report: Rich Dauer Rushed to Surgery at Astros World Series Victory Parade

By Charlotte Carroll
December 27, 2017

The Astros first-base coach Rich Dauer reportedly almost died at the Astros World Series victory parade after being rushed to the hospital, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

On Nov. 2, the night before the parade, Dauer slipped and hit his head but felt fine. However at the rally at City Hall after the parade, Dauer began staggering, reportedly telling assistant hitting coach Alonzo Powell he wasn't feeling well. While most thought he was simply dehydrated, the situation was far more serious after team personel rushed to get him to a hospital.

Dauer was in respiratory arrest when he got to the hospital, and a CT scan showed he suffered an acute subdural hematoma (blood clot) with blood on his brain. He fell into a coma before surgery began.

Dauer survived the operation and recovery process without complications, despite just a 3% chance of survival, according to Rosenthal's report.  

 

