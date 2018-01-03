Free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer received an offer of seven years and $147 million by the Kansas City Royals, reports USA Today.

Hosmer, a four-time Gold Glove winner, spent his first seven MLB seasons with the Royals, helping them win the World Series in 2015.

His free agency was set in motion when he rejected a one-year, $17.4-million contract to remain in Kansas City during the offseason.

Hosmer, who reportedly is looking for a longer contract, also has a seven-year, $140 million offer from the San Diego Padres on the table.

The 28-year-old Hosmer hit .318 with 25 homers and 94 RBI with a 385 on-base percentage last season for Kansas City and has driven in at least 90 runs in each of the last three seasons.