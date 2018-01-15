Report: Giants Acquire Andrew McCutchen From Pirates

Andrew McCutchen has played all nine years of his career with the Pirates.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 15, 2018

The Giants have acquired five-time All-Star centerfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Pirates, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

McCutchen, 31, has spent all nine years of his MLB career with the Pirates. In 2013 McCutchen won NL MVP after hitting .317 with 21 home runs, 84 RBIs and stealing 27 bases.

For his career, McCutchen has a slash of .291/.379/.487 and 1,463 hits. Last season, McCutchen hit .279 and had 28 home runs, the second best mark of his career.

The Giants were last in the NL in home runs last season and 13th in batting average.

The Giants were one of the teams that was in talks with the Marlins to acquire Giancarlo Stanton before he was traded to the Yankees. The Pirates traded starting pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Astros Saturday.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters