The Giants have acquired five-time All-Star centerfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Pirates, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

McCutchen, 31, has spent all nine years of his MLB career with the Pirates. In 2013 McCutchen won NL MVP after hitting .317 with 21 home runs, 84 RBIs and stealing 27 bases.

For his career, McCutchen has a slash of .291/.379/.487 and 1,463 hits. Last season, McCutchen hit .279 and had 28 home runs, the second best mark of his career.

The Giants were last in the NL in home runs last season and 13th in batting average.

The Giants were one of the teams that was in talks with the Marlins to acquire Giancarlo Stanton before he was traded to the Yankees. The Pirates traded starting pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Astros Saturday.