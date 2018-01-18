CC Sabathia Likes That People Hate the Yankees Again

“Getting Giancarlo just brings us back to being that hated team. That's what we like.”

By Dan Gartland
January 18, 2018

The 2017 Yankees were an underdog and CC Sabathia is glad they aren’t any longer. 

After landing Giancarlo Stanton in a monster trade this winter, the Yankees are seen once again as a wildly expensive juggernaut. 

“Last year, we were the team that everybody loved, that feel-good story,” Sabathia said Thursday on MLB Network. “But getting Giancarlo just brings us back to being that hated team. That’s what we like. We want to go out there, put the best team on the field and crush everybody every game.”

Stanton and Aaron Judge, who led their respective leagues in home runs last season, will now form a fearsome duo in New York. Add them to a lineup with power hitters Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird, along with a stout bullpen, and there’s no chance the Yankees will be seen as a scrappy upstart in 2018. 

Sabathia, who signed a one-year deal worth $10 million earlier this offseason, also said in Thursday’s interview that he would like to retire as a Yankee.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters