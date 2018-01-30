Major League Baseball is hoping to avoid the next sign stealing scandal by installing new dugout phones that will allow officials to listen in, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The goal is catch on to sign-stealing schemes involving replay technology.

As Rosenthal reports, sign stealing isn't completely frowned upon — only when technology is used.

The pace of play has been a concern as teams try to stop sign stealing. As a result, the MLB has begun trying to bring changes including a pitch clock and limiting the number of mound visits.

Sign stealing made headlines last season when the Boston Red Sox were fined an undisclosed amount after the New York Yankees complained to the MLB that a training staff member was allegedly sharing information with players using an Apple watch.