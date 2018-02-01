All 30 MLB Ballparks to Have Expanded Netting

All 30 MLB ballparks to have expanded netting by Opening Day

By Scooby Axson
February 01, 2018

In an attempt to ensure safety among its fans, Major League Baseball announced that all 30 ballparks will have protective netting which will extend to at least the the end of both dugouts.

The netting will be in place by Opening Day.

"Providing baseball fans with a variety of seating options when they come to the ballpark, including seats behind protective netting, is important," Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Major League Clubs are constantly evaluating the coverage and design of their ballpark netting, and I am pleased that they are providing fans an increased inventory of protected seats."

Ten teams already have placed the netting in their stadiums, while 11 more announced plans to do so before their season openers.

The netting is to help prevent fans being hit by foul balls or bats that fly into the stands.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters