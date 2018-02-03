Report: Rangers, Veteran Pitcher Bartolo Colon in Talks for Minor League Deal

The Rangers and veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon are reportedly in talks for a minor league deal.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2018

The Texas Rangers and veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon are reportedly in talks for a minor league deal, reports MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez.

According to Sanchez, there is momentum to the deal. 

The free agent most recently played part of the 2017 season with the Minnesota Twins. 

Colon, 44, has played for 10 teams, including the Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. 

In his 20-year career, he's a four-time All-Star and the 2005 AL Cy Young Award winner. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters