The Texas Rangers and veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon are reportedly in talks for a minor league deal, reports MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez.

According to Sanchez, there is momentum to the deal.

The free agent most recently played part of the 2017 season with the Minnesota Twins.

Colon, 44, has played for 10 teams, including the Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

In his 20-year career, he's a four-time All-Star and the 2005 AL Cy Young Award winner.