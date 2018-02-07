Carlos Beltran says that he will not visit the White House when the Houston Astros visit to celebrate their 2017 World Series title.

Beltran plans to stay in New York City with his family while the team meets with President Donald Trump. He said that the decision not to visit the White House does not have to do with President Donald Trump.

"Sometimes we don't like the things that he does, or if we like the things that he does, at the end of the day, he's the president," Beltran said. "So it has nothing to do with that."

Beltran did note that he is unhappy with the federal government's handling of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

"There's no doubt that I'm disappointed and I'm not the only one," Beltran told reporters at the Thurman Munson Awards Dinner in New York City. "There's a lot of people disappointed that we haven't gotten the same benefits as Texas and Florida, which were devastated by Hurricane Harvey."

"The fact that we haven't gotten those, yeah, it's disappointing it happened," he added. "But at the end of the day, as a Puerto Rican and as an athlete, I'm doing the best I can to provide help to the people in need."

Beltran retired after a 20-year career, which was capped with his first-ever World Series title. After the season, he interviewed with the Yankees for the managerial opening.

A date for the Astros' visit to the White House has not been set yet. The team accepted an invitation last month.