The MLBPA will host a spring training camp for free agents, Tim Brown of Yahoo! Sports reports. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed the report.

According to Brown, the MLBPA is looking at sites in Arizona and Florida and plans to host as many as 100 unsigned players.

This offseason has been strangely slow for free agents and it has led to criticism from union chief Tony Clark. On Tuesday, Clark said players were going unsigned this winter because so many team are engaging in "a race to the bottom."

In a response, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said, "To lay the responsibility on the clubs for the failure of some agents to accurately assess the market is unfair, unwarranted, and inflammatory."

Catchers and pitchers will start reporting for spring training as early as Feb. 12 and position players will start arriving as early as Feb. 18, so the union will have to move quickly if it wants to get free agents into camp around the same time as when the 30 teams get started.

The regular season starts March 29 with games featuring every team.