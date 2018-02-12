Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested last week in San Diego and faces several felony drug charges, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Loaiza was arrested last Friday and is being charged with possession and transportation of heroin and cocaine for sale of over 20 kilograms and transportation/sell of narcotics or a controlled substance.

Loaiza's bail was set at $200,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Loaiza pitched for 14 seasons for nine major league teams. His last season was in 2008 when he spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

A two-time All Star, who finished second in the AL Cy Young award voting in 2003, Loaiza finished his career with a 126–114 record.