Anthony Rizzo offered whatever support he could give to whoever needed it in the community.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 15, 2018

Cubs star Anthony Rizzo gave an emotional speech Thursday at a vigil for his former high school and community the day after a deadly mass shooting in Florida on Wednesday.

Rizzo attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland where the shooting occurred. 

He offered whatever support he could give to whoever needed it in the community, and he became upset as he talked about how he was in those classrooms. 

"While i don't have all the answers, I know that something has to change," he said.

He tweeted his support Wednesday, writing "This is out of control and our country is in desperate need for change."

Rizzo recently donated $150,000 to help fund new stadium lights for the school and held a fundraiser there this past January. The baseball field was renamed in his honor. 

Seventeen people were killed with others injured.

The suspect is a former student who is 19.

