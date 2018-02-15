Cubs star Anthony Rizzo gave an emotional speech Thursday at a vigil for his former high school and community the day after a deadly mass shooting in Florida on Wednesday.

Rizzo attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland where the shooting occurred.

He offered whatever support he could give to whoever needed it in the community, and he became upset as he talked about how he was in those classrooms.

"While i don't have all the answers, I know that something has to change," he said.

The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, fought through tears as he delivered a heartfelt speech at a vigil held for Wednesday's shooting victims. pic.twitter.com/ZJcdgqMkRy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2018

He tweeted his support Wednesday, writing "This is out of control and our country is in desperate need for change."

Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 14, 2018

Rizzo recently donated $150,000 to help fund new stadium lights for the school and held a fundraiser there this past January. The baseball field was renamed in his honor.

@Cubs FIRST BASEMAN TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR LOCAL PARKLAND HIGH SCHOOL



RIZZO DONATES $150,000 TO HELP FUND NEW STADIUM LIGHTS; MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL’S BASEBALL FIELD TO BE RENAMED ANTHONY RIZZO FIELD



TICKETS ON SALE TODAY AT 10AM ESThttps://t.co/1FMnqXX3ix pic.twitter.com/daDMDkpPpN — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) November 27, 2017

Seventeen people were killed with others injured.

The suspect is a former student who is 19.