The Padres and free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer have agreed to a deal, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported its an eight-year contract with an opt-out after five years. The average annual value of the deal is $18 million, which is the largest monetary commitment in Padres history, according to Acee.

The contract is also reportedly front-loaded, making the opt-out more attractive.

First baseman Wil Myers, who signed an $83 million, six-year deal in 2017, will now move to the outfield. Until Hosmer, Myers had the team's biggest contract ever.

Hosmer hit career high .318 last season with 25 home runs for the Royals. He didn't miss a single game this season.

According to Acee, Hosmer's work ethic and leadership were big factors in building for the long term. Plus as an asset, Hosmer also speaks Spanish.

The 28-year-old played for Kansas City since 2011.

He was an All-Star in 2016 and has won four Gold Gloves.

