The first batting practice session for the New York Yankees featuring Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton did not produce as many 'wow' moments as expected.

It is estimated that about 100 reporters and team officials were on the field to watch them take batting practice, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network. This will certainly become an everyday occurrence for fans in the Bronx this upcoming season.

Judge knew that many would be watching so he stepped into the batter's box and practiced a bunt to start.

The only major highlight was Stanton hitting the "F" on the Steinbrenner Field signage over the scoreboard in the outfield.

Watch the Yankees' stream of batting practice below:

The final home run count for the day was: Stanton 4, Judge 2.