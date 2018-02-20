The Marlins plan to honor the victims of last week's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by wearing the school's baseball caps during their spring training opener on Friday.

The league will have its cap company specially design hats that players can wear during the game, according to the Miami Herald.

Seventeen students and faculty members died and 14 others were injured during the shooting at the high school, which is located in Parkland, Fla., roughly 50 miles north of Marlins Park.

The Sun-Sentinel reported Tuesday that the team has ordered special caps for players and field staff to wear. More than half of the league's teams have expressed interest in wearing the caps during spring training on Friday as well, according to the Herald.

BREAKING: MLB teams planning to wear Stoneman Douglas caps Friday in Florida and Arizona. https://t.co/2v5mTXHazK pic.twitter.com/BRhHrVTms9 — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) February 20, 2018

Ahead of the team's first full workout, Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson told The Sun-Sentinel that he paid a visit to two of the shooting victims. Brinson, a native of neighboring Coral Springs, Fla., played baseball against the rival high school. Brinson did not know any of the victims personally.

According to the Herald, Marlins first baseman Justin Bour said that he will visit the school's baseball team during one of their practices later this week.

​

Anthony Rizzo, 28, of the Chicago Cubs attened the vigil for the victims last week. Rizzo is a 2007 graduate of Stoneman Douglas and knew some of the victims, including the football coach.

The Marlins will face the Cardinals on Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET.