Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will report to Yankees spring training in Tampa, Fl. on Monday, but the team has said he will not appear in a game.

Wilson, who played two years of professional baseball in the Rockies organization after being selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft, was traded from the Rangers to the Yankees for future considerations on Feb. 7. Texas selected him in the 2013 rule 5 draft after he had emerged as a star NFL quarterback.

“Hey, New York City, I’m here, I got the Yankees hat on,” Wilson, 29, said in a video posted to his social media accounts. “And, hey, Aaron Judge, I know you want to throw some passes so let’s play some ball. We’ll see, we’ll have a little home run derby too. Stanton, I’m coming for you too. We’ll have some fun, baby. And, hey, let’s go win a World Series. Why not?”

Wilson has maintained that his focus is on football and that he does not plan to pursue baseball professionally at this time, but he hasn't ruled out the possibility of trying to be a two-sport athlete in the future.

The Yankees open their spring training exhibition slate on Friday with a game against the Tigers.