Yankees Acquire Seahawks QB Russell Wilson From Rangers For Future Considerations

The New York Yankees have a better quarterback than the Jets and Giants.

By Chris Chavez
February 07, 2018

The New York Yankees have acquired Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade with the Texas Rangers in exchange for future considerations. Wilson is set to appear with the Yankees in Spring Training at some point in February or March. 

According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, Wilson has no plans to double up as a two-sport athlete like Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson. 

Wilson issued the following statement:

"I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers for giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again. Growing up taking grounders, hitting BP, and throwing deep post routes early in the mornings with my dad and brother is where my love of sports came from, and those memories stick with me every morning I wake up. I remember how excited I was when Texas selected me in the Rule 5 Draft in December 2013. During my two springs in Arizona with the Rangers, I was reminded just how much I love the game of baseball. While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today. I’ve learned so much on the baseball field that translates to my game physically and mentally playing quarterback in the NFL. I thank the Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family! While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to have been a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers.”

Wilson was selected by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 draft and spent two years in their farm system as a second baseman. The Rangers picked wilson in the minor league phase of the 2013 Rule 5 draft. Wilson made a cameo at the Rangers' Spring Training camp in 2014 and 2015.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters