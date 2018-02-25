Report: Logan Morrison Agrees to Deal With Twins

The Twins and first baseman Logan Morrison have agreed to a deal, Joe Morosi of MLB.com reports.

According to Morosi, the deal is guaranteed for $6.5 million the first year and features a vesting option for the second that along with escalators could make the deal $16.5 million for two years.

Morrison, 30, is coming off arguably the best year of his career. He had career-highs with 38 home runs, 85 RBIs and a .416 slugging percentage for the Rays, and his 22 doubles and .353 on-base percentage were the second best marks of his career.

Last season, Minnesota was ninth in the AL in home runs and second baseman Brain Dozier led the team with 34. Joe Mauer started at first for the Twins last year and had seven home runs, a team-leading 36 doubles and 71 RBIs to go along with a slash of .305/.384/.417.

Minnesota reached the AL Wild Card Game last year, but lost to the Yankees 8-4. The Twins were 17 games behind the Indians for first in the AL Central after going 85-77.