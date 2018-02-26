Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez left his first spring training start after taking a line drive off his pitching arm.

Hernandez was hit in the right arm or elbow with a comebacker off the bat of Cubs catcher Victor Caratini in the second inning. He appeared to be in considerable pain and was removed from the game immediately with a trainer holding his arm.

The team said Hernandez was struck on the upper portion of his right forearm and would be examined by the club’s doctor before determining if additional tests are needed.

Hernandez is far from the ace he was earlier in his career but is still an important part of the Seattle rotation. He had a 4.36 ERA and 1.292 WHIP in 16 starts last season as he missed significant time with shoulder and biceps injuries.

Hernandez faced six batters in his abbreviated spring debut, striking out two and allowing just one hit (Caratini’s single).