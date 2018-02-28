Lucas Duda just signed with the Royals on Tuesday but fans in Kansas City already love him. After all, it was Duda’s error in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series that allowed the Royals to tie the game and send it to extra innings, where they went on to clinch their first championship in 30 years.

It was a big moment for the franchise, one they’d obviously want to commemorate wherever possible, such as in the hallways of their spring training facility. Maybe the Royals’ PR staff should have kept that in mind when deciding where Duda would address the media for the first time as a member of the team.

Getty Images

Duda was good-natured about the juxtaposition, though, as you can see in this video from the Kansas City Star.

“No, not at all,” Duda said when asked if considering the Royals brought up bad memories. “You gotta tip your cap to the guys in that room. They played well and they deserved to win.”