Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says he expects to see some action in Friday’s spring training game with the Yankees.

“It looks like I’m going to get a chance to get an at-bat, potentially,” Wilson told reporters. “You guys are going to have to pay attention.”

Wilson arrived in camp on Monday and has been taking batting and fielding practice with the club. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he wasn’t opposed to the idea of Wilson appearing in games, though he said he would wait to hear from the Seahawks before deciding whether Wilson would be allowed to take the field in a competitive setting.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Thursday at the NFL combine that he had no problem with Wilson spending part of his offseason playing baseball but wouldn’t say whether he approved of Wilson playing in games.

Wilson played second base at NC State and was a fourth-round pick by the Rockies in 2010. He hit .229 with a .708 OPS in 93 games in the low minors over two seasons.

Friday’s game against the Braves begins at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised.