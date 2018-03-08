Former New York Mets star Mike Piazza hasn't lost his cool like this since maybe his MLB days when he may have argued with an umpire. Last week, Piazza held a press conference to voice his displeasure with the city's rent on AC Reggiana's stadium.

Piazza is the owner of Italian soccer club AC Reggiana since June 2016. The stadium is owned by Sassuolo, a Serie A club in the area.

Piazza said that he has invested a lot of money in the community and moved his family to be a part of it.

"We deserve respect. We are not going to be pushed around by a multi-billion dollar corporation," Piazza said. "The stadium was built for this team by these people."

"I am tired and sick of Reggiana being pushed around," Piazza added. "I am frustrated and I am freaking pissed off."

Watch his press conference below:

Piazza has been retired from baseball since 2007 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. He made an appearance at the Mets' Spring Training camp.